Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 1.7% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.65. 82,653,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 81,662,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONDS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ondas from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ondas

Ondas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 191.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 295,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,804.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock worth $183,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at $71,202,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ondas by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,071 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ondas by 1,325.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ondas by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255,992 shares of the company's stock worth $41,558,000 after purchasing an additional 774,862 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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