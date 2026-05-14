Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 26.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) were up 26.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 240,830,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 83,840,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.36 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 270.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.14%.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ondas

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONDS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ondas from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONDS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock worth $183,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $71,202,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company's stock worth $50,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,071 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 1,325.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock worth $35,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255,992 shares of the company's stock worth $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 774,862 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Trading Up 26.5%

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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