ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut ONE Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised ONE Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $194,144.24. This trade represents a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,528 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 219,598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,647 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $5,876,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:OGS opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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