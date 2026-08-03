ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGS. Capital One Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ONE Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

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ONE Gas Stock Down 0.1%

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.60 on Monday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.36 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 219.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.8% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 5,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in ONE Gas by 189.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 20,117 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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