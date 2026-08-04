ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.830-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial set a $93.00 target price on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. 685,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $411.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.29 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in ONE Gas by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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