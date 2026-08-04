ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19, Zacks reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.45%. ONE Gas updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.830-4.950 EPS.

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ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. 685,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,878. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ONE Gas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $93.00 price objective on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGS

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,528 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 219,598 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $5,876,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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