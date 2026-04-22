ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded by Truist Financial to "Strong-Buy" Rating

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OGS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONE Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.8%

OGS stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.44 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $194,144.24. This represents a 30.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in ONE Gas by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in ONE Gas by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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