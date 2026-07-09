ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 2.1%

STKS stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.32). ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,286,991 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,751 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 106,665 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 423.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 81,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,839 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company's flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group's concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

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