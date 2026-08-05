ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.73. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 35,931 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKS. Zacks Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STKS

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.32). ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 18,965.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company's stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company's flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group's concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

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