One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.0620, with a volume of 86627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded One Liberty Properties from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

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One Liberty Properties Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.88.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 27.19%.The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. One Liberty Properties's payout ratio is presently 141.73%.

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 2,676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $62,511.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,608.64. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 165,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,055,289. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,676 shares of company stock valued at $348,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

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