One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.4550, with a volume of 53841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded One Liberty Properties from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $555.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.77 million. Research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. One Liberty Properties's payout ratio is 141.73%.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 165,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,055,289. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin Clair sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $62,511.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,608.64. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,676 shares of company stock valued at $348,794. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,879 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 96,336 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

Further Reading

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