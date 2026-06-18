One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.32 and traded as high as $24.47. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $23.9620, with a volume of 103,818 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

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One Liberty Properties Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $522.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 27.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties's payout ratio is 141.73%.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $65,558.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 177,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,880,630.92. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Clair sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $62,511.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,608.64. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock worth $299,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 62.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company's stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

Further Reading

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