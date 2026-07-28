One Liberty Properties (OLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect One Liberty Properties to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $26.7810 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, analysts expect One Liberty Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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One Liberty Properties Trading Up 0.1%

One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $551.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.88.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties's payout ratio is 141.73%.

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 2,676 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $62,511.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $772,608.64. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 165,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,055,289. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,676 shares of company stock valued at $348,794. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on One Liberty Properties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised One Liberty Properties from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Report on One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

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