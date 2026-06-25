OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.30.

Several research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Evercore set a $55.00 price target on OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on OneMain from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,075,000. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 442,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. OneMain has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. OneMain's payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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