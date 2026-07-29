OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. OneMain's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from OneMain's conference call:

Receivables and originations grew strongly: Managed receivables increased 7% year over year to $26.9 billion, while second-quarter originations rose 10% to $4.3 billion, supported by growth across personal loans, auto finance, and credit cards.

Managed receivables increased 7% year over year to $26.9 billion, while second-quarter originations rose 10% to $4.3 billion, supported by growth across personal loans, auto finance, and credit cards. Credit trends improved: Early-stage 30–89 day delinquency declined seven basis points year over year, and management expects losses to improve significantly in the second half of 2026 and into 2027. Credit card net charge-offs also fell 186 basis points year over year to 17.7%.

Early-stage 30–89 day delinquency declined seven basis points year over year, and management expects losses to improve significantly in the second half of 2026 and into 2027. Credit card net charge-offs also fell 186 basis points year over year to 17.7%. Auto and credit card expansion continued: Auto originations increased 19% year over year, while credit card accounts grew 44% and purchase volume rose 57%; marginal operating costs per card account declined about 25% year over year.

Auto originations increased 19% year over year, while credit card accounts grew 44% and purchase volume rose 57%; marginal operating costs per card account declined about 25% year over year. Profitability faced higher provision pressure: Adjusted EPS fell to $1.31 from $1.45 a year earlier as higher revenue was offset by increased loss provisions and reserve building. The overall reserve ratio is expected to rise modestly to about 11.7% as the higher-reserve credit card portfolio grows.

Adjusted EPS fell to $1.31 from $1.45 a year earlier as higher revenue was offset by increased loss provisions and reserve building. The overall reserve ratio is expected to rise modestly to about 11.7% as the higher-reserve credit card portfolio grows. Funding and capital returns remained supportive: OneMain raised $1.1 billion in three-year secured financing at approximately 5.1% pricing and repurchased $137 million of stock year to date, while reiterating its 2026 guidance for 6%–9% receivables growth, 7.4%–7.9% C&I net charge-offs, and an operating-expense ratio near 6.6%.

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OneMain Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of OMF traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. 675,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. OneMain has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $71.93.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,967,500. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,874. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,312 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in OneMain by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,038 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its position in OneMain by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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