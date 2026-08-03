ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.680-5.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.05. 4,524,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,419. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.73. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.680-5.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is 76.29%.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in ONEOK by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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