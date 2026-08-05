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Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Onespan logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • OneSpan declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, payable September 4 to shareholders of record on August 14. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $0.52 and a 3.2% yield.
  • The dividend appears financially supported, with a current payout ratio of 36.1% and an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%. OneSpan also exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.30 per share versus the $0.23 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $60.47 million.
  • Shares rose 0.6% to $16.30, while analyst sentiment remained mixed but leaned toward “Hold.” The consensus price target was $19, with two Buy ratings and three Hold ratings.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Onespan.

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Onespan has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Onespan to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Onespan Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of OSPN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Onespan has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $604.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Onespan had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onespan will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Onespan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on Onespan and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Onespan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Onespan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Onespan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSPN

About Onespan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

See Also

Dividend History for Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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