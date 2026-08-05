Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Onespan has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Onespan to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

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Onespan Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of OSPN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Onespan has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $604.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Onespan had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onespan will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Onespan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on Onespan and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Onespan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Onespan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Onespan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSPN

About Onespan

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

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