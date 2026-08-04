Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. Onespan had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%.

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Onespan Stock Up 2.1%

OSPN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 510,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. Onespan has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $600.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Onespan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Onespan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Onespan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Onespan

Insider Buying and Selling at Onespan

In other news, CFO Jorge Garcia Martell sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 91,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,210.10. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onespan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 455.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 12,342.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Onespan by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,133 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onespan

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

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