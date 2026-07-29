OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

OneSpaWorld has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. OneSpaWorld has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OneSpaWorld to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

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OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 994,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $29.25.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.51 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More OneSpaWorld News

Here are the key news stories impacting OneSpaWorld this week:

Positive Sentiment: OneSpaWorld earned $0.29 per share , exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.28 and rising from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.5% year over year to $261.25 million , narrowly ahead of analysts’ $260.93 million forecast. OneSpaWorld Q2 2026 earnings results

OneSpaWorld earned , exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.28 and rising from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.5% year over year to , narrowly ahead of analysts’ $260.93 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Management declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share , payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19. The dividend represents an annualized payout of $0.20 and a yield of approximately 0.8%, providing a modest shareholder-return catalyst.

Management declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19. The dividend represents an annualized payout of $0.20 and a yield of approximately 0.8%, providing a modest shareholder-return catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $268 million to $273 million is centered near the $272.3 million analyst estimate. Full-year 2026 revenue is expected at approximately $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion , broadly in line with FactSet’s $1.03 billion forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate upside. OneSpaWorld 2026 revenue outlook

Third-quarter revenue guidance of is centered near the $272.3 million analyst estimate. Full-year 2026 revenue is expected at approximately , broadly in line with FactSet’s $1.03 billion forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate upside. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript provides additional management commentary on second-quarter performance and the operating outlook, but the reported guidance does not indicate a meaningful change from current expectations. OneSpaWorld Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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