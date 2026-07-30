OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $530.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $553.73 million. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.550 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from OneWater Marine's conference call:

Margin and profitability improved: Third-quarter gross margin expanded 70 basis points to 24%, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $38 million from $33 million despite a 4% revenue decline. Management attributed the gains to favorable product mix, pricing discipline, cost reductions, and strategic brand exits.

Third-quarter gross margin expanded 70 basis points to 24%, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $38 million from $33 million despite a 4% revenue decline. Management attributed the gains to favorable product mix, pricing discipline, cost reductions, and strategic brand exits. Balance sheet strengthened ahead of schedule: Adjusted net leverage improved to 3.7x from 5.8x a year ago, reaching the company’s under-4x year-end target early. OneWater said it is exploring debt refinancing options.

Adjusted net leverage improved to 3.7x from 5.8x a year ago, reaching the company’s under-4x year-end target early. OneWater said it is exploring debt refinancing options. Retail market remains challenging: Management now expects the marine industry to decline by high single digits year over year, with dealership same-store sales projected to fall by low to mid-single digits. Fiscal-year guidance was narrowed to revenue of $1.75 billion-$1.8 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $68 million-$78 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.35-$0.55.

Management now expects the marine industry to decline by high single digits year over year, with dealership same-store sales projected to fall by low to mid-single digits. Fiscal-year guidance was narrowed to revenue of $1.75 billion-$1.8 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $68 million-$78 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.35-$0.55. Inventory and premium demand are holding up: New-boat revenue declined 2% and pre-owned revenue fell 4%, but higher average selling prices, disciplined inventory management, and stable customer engagement—particularly in premium brands—helped protect margins. July trends were described as flattish to slightly positive, though management said a broad market recovery has not yet arrived.

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OneWater Marine Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 112,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,971. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $206.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 27,844 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $336,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,156.66. The trade was a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $238,598.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 801,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,758.08. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,265 shares of the company's stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company's stock.

OneWater Marine News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting OneWater Marine this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEW. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.33.

View Our Latest Report on ONEW

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc NASDAQ: ONEW is a leading U.S.-based recreational boat retailer offering a comprehensive range of marine products and services. Since its public debut in 2018, the company has built a broad network of locations that serve both coastal and inland markets. OneWater Marine focuses on delivering a full-service customer experience, from initial boat selection to long-term maintenance and support.

Through its dealership network, OneWater Marine markets new and pre-owned powerboats and personal watercraft from top manufacturers.

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