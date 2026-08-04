OnKure Therapeutics (OKUR) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect OnKure Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share and revenue of $0.1670 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.37). On average, analysts expect OnKure Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OnKure Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ OKUR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 85,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,791. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKUR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OnKure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 4,286.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 26,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JonesTrading lowered OnKure Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on OnKure Therapeutics to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OnKure Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of OnKure Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OKUR

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: OKUR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, OnKure is advancing small molecule drug candidates designed to modulate key signaling pathways implicated in cancer cell growth and immune system function.

The company's lead oncology asset, OKI-179, is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated in Phase I and Phase II clinical studies for a range of solid tumors.

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