onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho reduced their price target on onsemi from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 6.6% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in onsemi by 12.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent notes highlighted onsemi’s improving earnings outlook, with KeyCorp lifting estimates for FY2026 and FY2027 above consensus, reinforcing the view that the company can continue to outperform on profits. onsemi analyst estimate updates

Several recent notes highlighted onsemi’s improving earnings outlook, with KeyCorp lifting estimates for FY2026 and FY2027 above consensus, reinforcing the view that the company can continue to outperform on profits. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage argued that ON Semiconductor’s upside may be supported by rising power demand tied to AI and data-center growth, which could benefit its power-management and sensing businesses. Rising Power Demand Fuels ON Semiconductor’s Upside

Additional coverage argued that ON Semiconductor’s upside may be supported by rising power demand tied to AI and data-center growth, which could benefit its power-management and sensing businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also pointed to onsemi’s strong history of earnings beats and said the stock still has a credible case for another surprise, which supports the bullish long-term narrative but does not by itself change today’s trading. Can ON Semiconductor Corp. Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?

Analysts also pointed to onsemi’s strong history of earnings beats and said the stock still has a credible case for another surprise, which supports the bullish long-term narrative but does not by itself change today’s trading. Neutral Sentiment: The company also tied into broader AI-hardware interest through an educational release with Mouser about power and sensing technologies for next-generation AI systems, which is supportive thematically but not a direct financial catalyst. Mouser and onsemi eBook

The company also tied into broader AI-hardware interest through an educational release with Mouser about power and sensing technologies for next-generation AI systems, which is supportive thematically but not a direct financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A Pomerantz LLP investor alert announced a claims investigation on behalf of ON investors, adding a legal overhang that can pressure sentiment in the near term. Investor alert on ON Semiconductor

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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