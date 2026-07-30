Onto Innovation (ONTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $291.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO opened at $217.83 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $295.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.90. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $386.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $350.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $339.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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