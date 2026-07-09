Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) SVP Jenny Yeh Sells 2,481 Shares

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) SVP Jenny Yeh sold 2,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $49,694.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 262,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,250,544.02. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Ooma Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.90. 188,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $547.14 million, a PE ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. Ooma had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Ooma has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $387,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,564 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,612 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ooma by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OOMA

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

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