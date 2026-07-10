Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,934.55. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 492,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,401,221.95. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 300 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.69 per share, for a total transaction of $22,107.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 1,400 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,758.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 312 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $22,460.88.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 1,937 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $129,527.19.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 1,500 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.98 per share, for a total transaction of $101,970.00.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SLGL traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 54,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,500. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a market cap of $207.80 million, a P/E ratio of -217.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $1.55. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.90 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,773,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 453,739 shares of the company's stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 248,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGL. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Lifesci Capital raised Sol-Gel Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sol-Gel Technologies

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SLGL is a U.S.-based advanced materials company specializing in the development and commercialization of nanostructured materials using proprietary sol-gel processes. Leveraging expertise in materials chemistry and thin-film deposition, the company focuses on the production of metal oxide powders, sols, coatings and functional inks designed to enhance performance in a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The company's product portfolio includes corrosion- and abrasion-resistant coatings, dielectric and conductive films, catalyst supports and specialty fillers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sol-Gel Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sol-Gel Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sol-Gel Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here