Open Lending (LPRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $23.5140 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million.

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Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.10 million, a P/E ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Open Lending by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,148 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Veradace Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,313 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities set a $3.15 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.15 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Open Lending from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Open Lending

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation is a financial technology company specializing in risk analytics and automated loan decisioning for the automotive finance industry. Through its proprietary platform, Open Lending enables banks, credit unions and finance companies to enhance underwriting accuracy, manage risk more effectively and streamline the loan origination process. The company's solutions leverage machine learning and big-data analytics to deliver credit-based pricing models that help lenders optimize portfolio performance and reduce losses.

The core offerings of Open Lending include an automated underwriting engine, risk-based pricing tools and performance analytics dashboards.

Further Reading

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