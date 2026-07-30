Open Text (OTEX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX - Get Free Report) TSE: OTC is expected to be announcing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Open Text to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $1.2884 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX - Get Free Report) TSE: OTC last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Open Text's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Open Text Price Performance

OTEX stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Open Text has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Open Text's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Open Text from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotia cut their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,335 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,003 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Open Text by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company's stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation is a Canadian enterprise information management (EIM) software company that develops solutions for organizations seeking to manage, protect and extract insight from their unstructured and structured data. The company's platform encompasses document management, records management, digital asset management and archiving, enabling companies to govern information across its lifecycle.

Open Text's product suite includes content services, business process management, customer experience management, analytics and security products.

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