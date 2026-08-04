Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Openlane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPLN opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $39.12. Openlane has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter. Openlane had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.47%.Openlane's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Openlane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Openlane will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPLN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Openlane in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Openlane from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Openlane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Northcoast Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of Openlane in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Openlane from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Openlane presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPLN

Insider Activity at Openlane

In related news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 19,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $708,701.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,665,617.24. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clyde Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $234,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $573,540.56. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,932. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Openlane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Openlane in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Openlane during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Openlane during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Openlane Company Profile

Openlane, Inc operates a digital wholesale vehicle marketplace that facilitates the remarketing of used vehicles for commercial consignors and retail dealers. The company provides an online auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact in real time, connecting franchised and independent dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, manufacturers and financial institutions. Its marketplace focuses on vehicles from lease returns, fleet and commercial fleets, repossessions and dealer trade-ins.

In addition to the core auction and listing services, Openlane offers a suite of remarketing support services designed to simplify the end-to-end sale process.

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