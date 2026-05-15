Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $425.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the information services provider's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $363.40.

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Alphabet Trading Down 0.9%

GOOG opened at $393.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $399.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $325.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,953 shares of company stock valued at $47,767,818. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,643,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,369,280 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28,482.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,699,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 850.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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