Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Price

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.86.

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Timken Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Timken stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.33. The company had a trading volume of 294,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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