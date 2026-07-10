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Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) CFO Sells 16,453 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Optical Cable logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Optical Cable CFO Tracy Smith sold 16,453 shares on July 9 at an average price of $17.23, totaling about $283,485. After the sale, Smith still owned 329,826 shares, a 4.75% decrease in holdings.
  • OCC shares fell 3.7% in Friday trading to $15.81, below recent highs but near its 50-day moving average. The stock has ranged from $4.02 to $27.98 over the past year.
  • The company recently reported Q1 EPS of $0.12 on revenue of $22.21 million, compared with a loss of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of Sell.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC - Get Free Report) CFO Tracy Smith sold 16,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $283,485.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 329,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,682,901.98. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Optical Cable Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:OCC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 192,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,405. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Optical Cable Corporation has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $139.60 million, a P/E ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.29%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Optical Cable in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Optical Cable from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Optical Cable

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCC. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Optical Cable by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 415,340 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 133,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Optical Cable during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Optical Cable during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Optical Cable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Optical Cable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Optical Cable

(Get Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation NASDAQ: OCC is a publicly traded designer and manufacturer of optical fiber and copper communications cable solutions. Headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, the company develops a broad range of standard and custom cable assemblies, connectors, hardware and accessories. Its product portfolio addresses data transmission requirements in demanding environments, including long-haul telecommunications, industrial automation, defense systems and submersible applications.

The company's offerings are organized across multiple product lines, encompassing outside-plant fiber optic cable for aerial and underground installations, indoor/outdoor copper connectivity and specialty engineered cable assemblies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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