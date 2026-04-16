OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,988,505 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,590,947 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 66.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OptimizeRx by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 52.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of OPRX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 290,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $22.25.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company's core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

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