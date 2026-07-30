OptimizeRx (OPRX) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $20.2040 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.74 million. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.08. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,610 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 64,790 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPRX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPRX

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company's core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

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