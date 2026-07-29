Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-1.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion.

Get Option Care Health alerts: Sign Up

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $36.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price target on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Option Care Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPCH

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 24,154 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,518,294.27. This trade represents a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $783,820.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,500. This trade represents a 8.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,551 shares of the company's stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,707,000 after purchasing an additional 752,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,181,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Option Care Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Option Care Health wasn't on the list.

While Option Care Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here