Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,973 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,868 call options.

Get Ambarella alerts: Sign Up

Latest Ambarella News

Here's some of the latest news about AMBA:

Positive Sentiment: A separate partnership with Sigma Connectivity is intended to help customers move edge-AI products from prototypes to manufacturing, though no revenue impact or timing was disclosed. Article: Ambarella and Sigma Connectivity collaboration

A separate partnership with Sigma Connectivity is intended to help customers move edge-AI products from prototypes to manufacturing, though no revenue impact or timing was disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel and Susquehanna retained positive ratings while cutting their price targets to $50; Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating at a $45 target. The reduced targets reflect a more cautious outlook despite continued analyst support.

Stifel and Susquehanna retained positive ratings while cutting their price targets to $50; Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating at a $45 target. The reduced targets reflect a more cautious outlook despite continued analyst support. Negative Sentiment: The bigger shock was fiscal Q4 revenue guidance of $70 million–$75 million, far below the roughly $112.6 million expected. Management cited intensified memory shortages, higher costs and delayed orders, particularly in consumer IoT. Article: Ambarella warns of memory shortages and revenue pressure

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $50.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambarella from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Trading Down 18.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,272,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 2.36. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Ambarella's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,009 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $130,243.47. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 154,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,993,738.99. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $394,555.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,773,815.97. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $1,060,264 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 104.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,121,000 after buying an additional 641,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,764 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company's stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops system-on-a-chip (SoC) products for video processing and computer vision. Its chips combine image processing, video encoding and artificial intelligence capabilities for devices that capture and analyze visual information. The company's products are used in applications including automotive systems such as advanced driver-assistance and driver-monitoring systems, security cameras, robotics and other Internet of Things devices. Ambarella also supplies technology for consumer video products, including cameras and drones.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ambarella, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ambarella wasn't on the list.

While Ambarella currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report