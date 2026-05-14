Opus Genetics (IRD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Opus Genetics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $3.1440 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.59). Opus Genetics had a negative return on equity of 709.20% and a negative net margin of 892.36%.The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. On average, analysts expect Opus Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Opus Genetics Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of IRD stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.62. Opus Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Opus Genetics

In other news, insider Ashwath Jayagopal sold 7,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $39,142.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 509,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,642,919.27. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Benjamin R. Yerxa sold 7,470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $39,142.80. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 711,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,443.40. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 73,395 shares of company stock worth $382,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opus Genetics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opus Genetics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Opus Genetics

Here are the key news stories impacting Opus Genetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Opus Genetics announced it will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on May 19, which could help keep investor attention on the stock and provide a near-term catalyst. Opus Genetics to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Opus Genetics announced it will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on May 19, which could help keep investor attention on the stock and provide a near-term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company said its cash runway into 2029 should fund several clinical milestones, including data readouts and program advancement, which supports the long-term investment case. Opus Genetics Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2026 and Provides Corporate Update

The company said its cash runway into 2029 should fund several clinical milestones, including data readouts and program advancement, which supports the long-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Citizens JMP lowered their price target to $11 from $12 but kept a “market outperform” rating, suggesting continued optimism despite a modest valuation reset.

Analysts at Citizens JMP lowered their price target to $11 from $12 but kept a “market outperform” rating, suggesting continued optimism despite a modest valuation reset. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital cut earnings estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 and FY2026, but maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, indicating the revisions were more about near-term losses than a change in the longer-term outlook.

Lifesci Capital cut earnings estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 and FY2026, but maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, indicating the revisions were more about near-term losses than a change in the longer-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Opus Genetics reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss of $0.75 per share versus expectations for a $0.16 loss, which is the clearest reason the stock is being sold today. Opus Genetics, Inc. (IRD) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Opus Genetics reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss of $0.75 per share versus expectations for a $0.16 loss, which is the clearest reason the stock is being sold today. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in at just $2.16 million, and the company continues to post large losses and negative margins, reinforcing concerns about profitability in the near term.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRD shares. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Opus Genetics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price target on Opus Genetics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Opus Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRD

Opus Genetics Company Profile

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

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