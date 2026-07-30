Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 8.4% - Here's What Happened

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.34 and last traded at $127.5950. 37,002,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 29,349,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gemini integration expands Oracle’s AI proposition. Oracle and Google Cloud will make Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite, potentially helping thousands of business customers automate workflows, improve decision-making and deploy agentic applications. The integration may increase the appeal and usage of Oracle’s cloud applications while reducing concerns about its ability to compete in enterprise AI. Oracle to Make Gemini Models Available to Thousands of Enterprise Applications Customers

Oracle and Google Cloud will make Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite, potentially helping thousands of business customers automate workflows, improve decision-making and deploy agentic applications. The integration may increase the appeal and usage of Oracle’s cloud applications while reducing concerns about its ability to compete in enterprise AI. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and the AI backlog remain catalysts. A DA Davidson analyst argued that investors are assigning little or no value to Oracle’s reported $630 billion AI-related backlog, including long-term compute commitments from OpenAI. Separately, a Seeking Alpha analysis upgraded Oracle, suggesting the recent valuation reset may offer upside if AI contracts convert into revenue and cash flow. Wall Street Is Valuing Oracle's $630B AI Backlog at Zero

A DA Davidson analyst argued that investors are assigning little or no value to Oracle’s reported $630 billion AI-related backlog, including long-term compute commitments from OpenAI. Separately, a Seeking Alpha analysis upgraded Oracle, suggesting the recent valuation reset may offer upside if AI contracts convert into revenue and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: AI-cloud stocks staged a sector-wide rebound. Oracle rose alongside Nebius and CoreWeave as investors bought back AI infrastructure names after a sharp selloff tied to concerns about credit risk. The recovery supports sentiment toward Oracle’s AI exposure, but it may reflect broader positioning and volatility rather than a company-specific change in fundamentals. AI Cloud Names Snap Back

Oracle rose alongside Nebius and CoreWeave as investors bought back AI infrastructure names after a sharp selloff tied to concerns about credit risk. The recovery supports sentiment toward Oracle’s AI exposure, but it may reflect broader positioning and volatility rather than a company-specific change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Financing and execution risks continue to weigh on the stock. Oracle’s credit-default-swap costs reportedly climbed sharply as investors questioned the returns from debt-funded AI infrastructure. Higher borrowing costs, heavy capital requirements and uncertainty over the timing of AI contract monetization could limit the benefit of the company’s backlog and pressure shareholder returns. Oracle Stock Drops as Default Insurance Hits 200 Basis Points

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

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Oracle Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.16. The company has a market cap of $367.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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