Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 5.8% - What's Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $164.61 and last traded at $165.00. Approximately 32,120,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 27,226,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.07.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 5.8%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here