Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 2.3% - What's Next?

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.50 and last traded at $143.2010. 45,398,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 27,805,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.55.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $412.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 281,261 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.2% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $8,339,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 11.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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