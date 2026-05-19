Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 2.8% - What's Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $180.93 and last traded at $181.3620. 16,321,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 27,513,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.61.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after buying an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after buying an additional 495,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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