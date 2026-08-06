Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.52. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 162,435 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORMP

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of $176.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Insider Transactions at Oramed Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Avraham Gabay sold 73,360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $330,853.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 671,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,029,750.35. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Hexter sold 137,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $611,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,023,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,292.64. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Redwood Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,182 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of proprietary oral drug delivery systems, with an initial emphasis on diabetes management. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company leverages its patented protein encapsulation technology, the “Oral Delivery Platform,” to transform injectable therapies into patient-friendly oral formulations. Oramed's platform is designed to protect sensitive proteins and peptides from degradation in the gastrointestinal tract, enabling successful absorption and systemic delivery.

The company's lead candidate, ORMD-0801, is an oral insulin capsule for patients with type 2 diabetes, currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical trials.

Further Reading

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