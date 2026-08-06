Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORMP

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joshua Hexter sold 137,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $611,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,023,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,292.64. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avraham Gabay sold 73,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $330,853.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 671,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,029,750.35. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,667 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,259 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,272 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company's stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of proprietary oral drug delivery systems, with an initial emphasis on diabetes management. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company leverages its patented protein encapsulation technology, the “Oral Delivery Platform,” to transform injectable therapies into patient-friendly oral formulations. Oramed's platform is designed to protect sensitive proteins and peptides from degradation in the gastrointestinal tract, enabling successful absorption and systemic delivery.

The company's lead candidate, ORMD-0801, is an oral insulin capsule for patients with type 2 diabetes, currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical trials.

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