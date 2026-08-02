OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded OraSure Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.00.

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OraSure Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $278.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Steven Kyle Boyd bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 113,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,251.38. This represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 48.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 339,493 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 32,595.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 405,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company's flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

Further Reading

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