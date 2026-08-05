OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million.

Here are the key takeaways from OraSure Technologies' conference call:

Q2 revenue exceeded guidance: Total revenue was $30.6 million, up 9.7% sequentially, led by stronger diagnostics demand and 9% sequential growth in Sample Management Solutions. GAAP gross margin improved 120 basis points sequentially to 43.5%.

Total revenue was $30.6 million, up 9.7% sequentially, led by stronger diagnostics demand and 9% sequential growth in Sample Management Solutions. GAAP gross margin improved 120 basis points sequentially to 43.5%. OraSure received FDA clearance for its Colli-Pee Dx urine collection kit for eight STI testing indications and FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its second-generation OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, creating potential launch-related growth opportunities.

OraSure received FDA clearance for its Colli-Pee Dx urine collection kit for eight STI testing indications and FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its second-generation OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, creating potential launch-related growth opportunities. IntelliQuick CT/NG timing slipped: The company withdrew its FDA submission after agency discussions and no longer expects U.S. clearance or launch in 2026, although management plans to resubmit and maintained its 2026 growth outlook.

The company withdrew its FDA submission after agency discussions and no longer expects U.S. clearance or launch in 2026, although management plans to resubmit and maintained its 2026 growth outlook. International diagnostics initiatives are expanding, including localized HIV self-test supply programs and Sickle SCAN, whose 2026 revenue is growing twice as fast as in 2025. Sample Management Solutions is also seeing recovery across advanced genetic testing laboratories, microbiome collection, and research channels.

International diagnostics initiatives are expanding, including localized HIV self-test supply programs and Sickle SCAN, whose 2026 revenue is growing twice as fast as in 2025. Sample Management Solutions is also seeing recovery across advanced genetic testing laboratories, microbiome collection, and research channels. The company ended the quarter with $161 million in cash and no debt, while operating cash flow was negative $9.9 million; management expects operating cash flow to reach break-even as it enters 2027. Q3 revenue guidance is $29.5 million to $32.5 million, with gross margin expected to remain near Q2 levels.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts: Sign Up

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 239,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,892. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Kyle Boyd purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 113,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $339,251.38. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 102.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered OraSure Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings raised OraSure Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Report on OSUR

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company's flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider OraSure Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OraSure Technologies wasn't on the list.

While OraSure Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here