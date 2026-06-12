O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,393,568,000 after buying an additional 140,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,201,555,000 after buying an additional 372,896 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,345,829,000 after buying an additional 2,964,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,311,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4%

ORLY stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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