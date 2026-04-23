O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.2632.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1%

ORLY stock opened at $93.92 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $435,620,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $365,417,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,345,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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