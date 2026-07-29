O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86, Zacks reports. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.63. 7,963,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,154 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter comparable-store sales increased 6.0%, indicating continued demand for automotive aftermarket parts and services. Diluted earnings per share rose 10% to $0.86, meeting analysts’ consensus estimate. O'Reilly Automotive Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter comparable-store sales increased 6.0%, indicating continued demand for automotive aftermarket parts and services. Diluted earnings per share rose 10% to $0.86, meeting analysts’ consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly generated $2.0 billion in net cash from operating activities year-to-date and repurchased $2.4 billion of shares, supporting per-share earnings and signaling management’s confidence in the business. O'Reilly Automotive Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

O'Reilly generated $2.0 billion in net cash from operating activities year-to-date and repurchased $2.4 billion of shares, supporting per-share earnings and signaling management’s confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Management set fiscal 2026 earnings guidance at $3.20-$3.30 per share and revenue guidance at $18.9 billion-$19.2 billion. The respective midpoints are broadly in line with consensus forecasts of $3.25 EPS and $19.1 billion in revenue. O'Reilly Automotive Q2 2026 Earnings

Management set fiscal 2026 earnings guidance at $3.20-$3.30 per share and revenue guidance at $18.9 billion-$19.2 billion. The respective midpoints are broadly in line with consensus forecasts of $3.25 EPS and $19.1 billion in revenue. Negative Sentiment: Although the quarter was solid, O'Reilly did not deliver an earnings beat or raise guidance above expectations. Investors may have been looking for stronger forward projections, which helps explain the weaker stock performance following the announcement. O'Reilly Automotive Q2 Earnings Snapshot

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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