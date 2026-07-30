O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORLY. Weiss Ratings lowered O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson set a $114.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.50. 6,285,083 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,328. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.74. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,272,186,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 140,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,345,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached a record $4.89 billion , exceeding estimates of approximately $4.86 billion and increasing 8.1% year over year. Comparable-store sales rose 6.0%, indicating continued demand for automotive aftermarket products. O'Reilly Automotive Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue reached a record , exceeding estimates of approximately $4.86 billion and increasing 8.1% year over year. Comparable-store sales rose 6.0%, indicating continued demand for automotive aftermarket products. Positive Sentiment: Diluted EPS was $0.86 , up 10% from $0.78 a year earlier and slightly above the $0.85 Zacks consensus estimate. The company also reported $2.0 billion in year-to-date operating cash flow and $2.4 billion in share repurchases, supporting per-share growth and shareholder returns. O'Reilly Automotive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Diluted EPS was , up 10% from $0.78 a year earlier and slightly above the $0.85 Zacks consensus estimate. The company also reported $2.0 billion in year-to-date operating cash flow and $2.4 billion in share repurchases, supporting per-share growth and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: O'Reilly maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 and revenue guidance of $18.9 billion-$19.2 billion . The EPS midpoint of $3.25 matches consensus, while the revenue range largely brackets the $19.1 billion analyst forecast, signaling stable expectations rather than a material upgrade. O'Reilly Q2 CY2026 Revenue Results

O'Reilly maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of and revenue guidance of . The EPS midpoint of $3.25 matches consensus, while the revenue range largely brackets the $19.1 billion analyst forecast, signaling stable expectations rather than a material upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Although revenue beat estimates and earnings improved, the quarter did not produce a significant guidance increase. With shares valued at roughly 29 times earnings, investors may have been looking for a larger outlook upgrade; the in-line forecast can weigh on the stock despite healthy operating results.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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