O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.9 billion-$19.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.1 billion.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6%

O'Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.63. 7,962,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777,511. O'Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson set a $114.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of O'Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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