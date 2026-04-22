O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6960 per share and revenue of $4.4577 billion for the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O'Reilly Automotive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. O'Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Institutional Trading of O'Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 5.8% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,154 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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